Lee Thomas Farkas

Sept. 5, 1970 - Oct. 27, 2019

Lee Thomas Farkas was born on September 5, 1970 in Long Beach, Ca and finished his battle with cancer and entered into the arms of his savior on October 27, 2019 at the Hospice House in Hughson.

Lee graduated from Downey High School in 1989. He worked for Pepsi, Cal Western Transport and started working for MID in 1998 as a meter reader. He transferred to the Irrigation Department and eventually began ditchtending as a nightender. He later began ditchtending lower lateral #6 and lateral #7 where he made many more longtime friends. Lee was dedicated to his work at MID and as a truck driver for Exact and other companies around Modesto. He genuinely cared for people combined with his strong work ethic, he made a lasting impact with the customers that he served.

Lee was a good provider for his family and rarely missed his children's activities. He openly embraced the spiritual side of his life by accepting Jesus as his personal savior, and he was baptized with Leigh Ana at Prescott Church soon after.

Lee will be missed by all who knew him and leaves us with a big hole in our hearts. A celebration of Lee's life is planned for November 9th at 1 P.M. At the Durrer Barn on 3500 Dunn Rd. Modesto, Ca.

He is survived by his wife Leigh Ana, son Justin, daughters Adriana and Jordyn, Sister Tina (Stephen) Kouvelis, and many more family members.

Remembrances can be made to,

Prescott E. Free Church

