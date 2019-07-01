Paul, Lena Lucille
June 29, 1924 - June 23, 2019
Mrs. Lena Lucille (Slohn) Paul of Oklahoma, born on June 29, 1924 in Sedan, Oklahoma, passed away at age 94 on June 23, 2019 in Millinocket, Maine. Lena was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Paul. Friends and family members may attend the funeral service on Tuesday, July 2 at 10:00 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, California, 95326. Immediately following, there will be a graveside service at Lakewood Memorial Park. For complete obituary information about Lucille, please go to dignitymemorial.com and click "menu" at top right corner to read details and for photos.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 1, 2019