Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM The Fruit Yard Lake Side Venue 7948 Yosemite Blvd Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leo Henry Foletta

7/27/1934 - 9/11/2019

After a 4-year battle with cancer, Leo Foletta passed away at home on September 11, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1934, the 4th child Leo H Foletta Sr. and Hazel Moore Foletta. Leo lived all his life in Modesto CA. He was the fourth generation of the Moore family to be born in Stanislaus County.

Leo graduated 8th grade and was in the last class to attend the Jones School on Grayson Road. He then attended Ceres High School where he was an outstanding football player and graduated in 1952. After high school, Leo served briefly in the US Army until a medical problem forced him to be discharged.

Leo was most passionate about his farm. He was the founder of Foletta Farms Inc and for over 60 years was there every day. In the early days, he farmed hay and row crops, eventually changing over to almonds and grapes. He was very successful at farming and there was no better day for him than to drive around the ranch managing the day to day activities and visiting with his neighbors on the backroads. Leo was a fixture in the Westport area. He always attended the local activities to support the 4H, FFA and the Westport Fire Department. He was a longtime member of the Stanislaus Swiss Club, Stanislaus County Farm Bureau, Allied Grape Growers and a Grower for Stewart & Jaspar.

Leo loved his family and most enjoyed the gatherings at the holidays and the annual Foletta-Moore Family Reunion, where we would all celebrate his birthday. He had a positive attitude about life and our Country. He would often comment on a conversation he had with a young person and say how smart, friendly and energetic they were, that our future was in good hands.

Leo was preceded in death by his sons Bill Foletta and Brian Foletta and his brothers Warren Foletta and Lowell Foletta,

He is survived by his sister Natalie Hannah, Modesto. Daughter Sherry Foletta Maltby (Jerry), Williams CA, Grand Daughter, Jennifer Suntken (Jeremy), Rosenberg TX, Great-grandchildren, Tony Rios, Jesse Brown and Avery Dykzeul and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private burial service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday Oct 10th , 2019 at noon at The Fruit Yard Lake Side Venue 7948 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto CA 95357

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Westport Fire Department, 5160 S.

Carpenter Rd., Modesto 95358 or the .

www.cvobituaries.com



Leo Henry Foletta7/27/1934 - 9/11/2019After a 4-year battle with cancer, Leo Foletta passed away at home on September 11, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1934, the 4th child Leo H Foletta Sr. and Hazel Moore Foletta. Leo lived all his life in Modesto CA. He was the fourth generation of the Moore family to be born in Stanislaus County.Leo graduated 8th grade and was in the last class to attend the Jones School on Grayson Road. He then attended Ceres High School where he was an outstanding football player and graduated in 1952. After high school, Leo served briefly in the US Army until a medical problem forced him to be discharged.Leo was most passionate about his farm. He was the founder of Foletta Farms Inc and for over 60 years was there every day. In the early days, he farmed hay and row crops, eventually changing over to almonds and grapes. He was very successful at farming and there was no better day for him than to drive around the ranch managing the day to day activities and visiting with his neighbors on the backroads. Leo was a fixture in the Westport area. He always attended the local activities to support the 4H, FFA and the Westport Fire Department. He was a longtime member of the Stanislaus Swiss Club, Stanislaus County Farm Bureau, Allied Grape Growers and a Grower for Stewart & Jaspar.Leo loved his family and most enjoyed the gatherings at the holidays and the annual Foletta-Moore Family Reunion, where we would all celebrate his birthday. He had a positive attitude about life and our Country. He would often comment on a conversation he had with a young person and say how smart, friendly and energetic they were, that our future was in good hands.Leo was preceded in death by his sons Bill Foletta and Brian Foletta and his brothers Warren Foletta and Lowell Foletta,He is survived by his sister Natalie Hannah, Modesto. Daughter Sherry Foletta Maltby (Jerry), Williams CA, Grand Daughter, Jennifer Suntken (Jeremy), Rosenberg TX, Great-grandchildren, Tony Rios, Jesse Brown and Avery Dykzeul and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.A private burial service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday Oct 10th , 2019 at noon at The Fruit Yard Lake Side Venue 7948 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto CA 95357In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Westport Fire Department, 5160 S.Carpenter Rd., Modesto 95358 or the . Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations