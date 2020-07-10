1/1
Leon Alton
1946 - 2020
K. Leon Alton
July 16, 1946 - July 4, 2020
On July 4th 2020, Leon Alton went home to be with Jesus. He will be missed very much by his wife of 40 years, Mary Alton; his children Troy, Tracy, Trena, Teresa, Scott, Randall; his 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. We are thankful for all his friends and family that have been in his life and such blessings. We know you will miss him also. He was blessed to work at Groeniger for 23 years with so many great people.
Graveside Services will be held at Ceres Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday July 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Ceres Memorial Park Cemetery
