Leon Louie Lafaille
February 20, 1918 - May 21, 2019
Leon Louie Lafaille, of Modesto, CA, passed away on May 21, 2019. He was 101 years old.
Leon was born in Oakland, CA on February 20, 1918 to Felix and Bertha Lafaille. He graduated from University High School in Oakland in 1936. He attended Stanford University, where he played 4 years on the basketball team. He graduated from Stanford in 1941. Leon then served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, and coached basketball for 3 years in Houston, TX while serving. He coached basketball at Monterey High School in Monterey, CA for 2 years. He then moved to Modesto in 1948 and became the basketball coach at Modesto Junior College, until 1958. He was a coach, golf instructor, teacher and administrator at MJC until he retired in 1980. He was inducted into the MJC Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.
He married Carol (Young) Lafaille in 1942; they were married for 46 years. He was married to Eileen (Oesau) Lafaille from 1989 to 2001. He married his current wife Patricia (Abel) Lafaille in 2002.
He enjoyed traveling to France and other European countries. He went to the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, KY and attended the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, GA. He also loved to attend the Olympic Games. Leon was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Bertha Lafaille; wife Carol Lafaille; wife Eileen Lafaille; sister Phyllis Kuhn; brother Mervin LaFaille; daughter-in-law Brenda Lafaille. He is survived by his wife Patricia Lafaille; three children Marie (Gary) Lowery, Gary (Christy) Lafaille, and Dale Lafaille; two step-children Nancy Oesau and John Oesau. 'Poppa' leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was also a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 2pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto. Reception to follow at Famiglia Bistro in Modesto; please rsvp to Christy Lafaille at [email protected]
He was a lifelong inspiration to his athletes, students and family. Those wishing to honor Leon are encouraged to make a donation to MJC Athletics c/o Modesto Junior College Foundation, 435 College Ave, Modesto, CA 95350.
Published in the Modesto Bee from June 9 to June 12, 2019