September 13, 1925 - June 22, 2019

Mrs. Leona Fay Rash (Seeley) Croak

Her sunrise began on September 13, 1925 in Empire, Ca and set on June 22, 2019 in Boise, Id. She was the Matriarch of our family and will be missed dearly by all. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands' Donald Ferris Seeley and William Croak, daughter Sharon Swanson, parents Jesse and Pearl Rash, brothers Ralph and Dick Rash.

She leaves behind her sons Ron Seeley of Meridian, Id,

Martin Seeley of Guerneville, Ca, sister Eunice Lasater of Empire, Ca.

She also leaves her grandchildren Doug

Visitation will take place from 2-4 pm on June 30, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park. The graveside Memorial Service (with reception to follow) will be held

July 1, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson, Ca

at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to the .

Leona Fay Rash (Seeley) CroakSeptember 13, 1925 - June 22, 2019Mrs. Leona Fay Rash (Seeley) CroakHer sunrise began on September 13, 1925 in Empire, Ca and set on June 22, 2019 in Boise, Id. She was the Matriarch of our family and will be missed dearly by all. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husbands' Donald Ferris Seeley and William Croak, daughter Sharon Swanson, parents Jesse and Pearl Rash, brothers Ralph and Dick Rash.She leaves behind her sons Ron Seeley of Meridian, Id,Martin Seeley of Guerneville, Ca, sister Eunice Lasater of Empire, Ca.She also leaves her grandchildren Doug Smith of Miami, FL, Jeff Smith of Sacramento, Ca, Patti Overstreet of Raleigh, NC, Sara Woodley of San Jose, Ca and Laura Bessey of Boise, Id. She will be missed by her great grandchildren Jesse and Carly Smith, Alexandria Smith, Derek Overstreet, Thaddeus and Natalia Woodley and Zachary and Peyton Bessey. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will sadly miss their Aunt Leona.Visitation will take place from 2-4 pm on June 30, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park. The graveside Memorial Service (with reception to follow) will be heldJuly 1, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson, Caat 11:00 am.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to the . Published in the Modesto Bee on June 28, 2019

