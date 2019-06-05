Leona Korock
March 23, 1929 - May 19, 2019
Leona M. Korock, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Modesto, CA on Sunday, May 19th, 2019. A Christian woman of great faith, Leona is a member of North Modesto Church of God. She served on the board of the Modesto Gospel Mission and was a past matron of Eastern Star, Electra Chapter.
Leona is a recent widower of Vern M. Korock, married 72 years. A loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Leona leaves behind her 3 children: Bob Korock, Lynette Sugiyama and Allan Korock; her 5 Grandchildren: Jennifer Cecere, Dana Melby-Maddox, Matthew Korock, and Jonathan, Jeff & Lexi Sugiyama; her 9 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. Leona is also survived by her brother Richard Fern and sister Darlene Dean.
An interment service will be held Friday, June 7th, 2019 at 1pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Her memorial will be held Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 10am at North Modesto Church of God, 1918 Sherwood Ave, Modesto, CA, 95350.
In leu of flowers, please send donations to the Modesto Gospel Mission, 1400 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto, CA, 85354.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 5, 2019