Leona "Genny" Noel
Dec. 1938 ~ Apr. 2019
Leona was born in 1938 to Milard and Emma Ortman and passed away surrounded by her loving family at the age of 80. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly and most importantly had a strong relationship with God. Leona was a wonderful cook, she enjoyed music and playing the piano and enjoyed bargain hunting at estate sales.
She is survived by her children Larry (Terrie) King, Kenny King, Wayne (Lori) Noel and Shannon (Mary) Noel; siblings Juanita and Shirley; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Leona was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Bob King; and sisters Marcella and Vonda.
Graveside service will be held at Turlock Memorial Park on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 24, 2019