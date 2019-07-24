Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Arthur Van Gunten. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Von Gunten

Dec 1940 ~ July 2019

Leonard Arthur Von Gunten, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Modesto, CA.

He leaves his wife of 45 years, Sharon Von Gunten, his children Matt, Markandrew, and Sarah and 4 grandchildren Faith, Andrew, Taylor, Morgan and dog Blossom.

Leonard grew up in Delhi, CA. He moved to Ripon in 1955 and graduated from Ripon High School in 1959. After High School, Leonard spent two years in the Army. He earned a Bachelors degree from Bethany Bible College where he met his wife, Sharon Rae Hagar. They married July 15, 1974 at Woodburn Assembly of God Church.

Leonard worked as an educator for over 20 years before retiring in 2006. Upon retirement, he continued to work as a substitute teacher until he died.

Leonard was a man of integrity, hospitality, and honor. He valued his family and spent his life caring for them. He couldn't cook worth beans, but he had a sweet tooth and loved to bake. He made ice cream cakes for his kids on their birthdays and consistently offered to make peanut butter rice crispy treats or his mother's Divinity fudge even into his mid 70s.

Leonard brought a lot of love and laughter into the world. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation Thur. July 25, 2019 from 3-7pm Funeral Fri. July 26, 2019 at 10:00am

both at Allen Mortuary in Turlock, burial to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Please share your memories at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





