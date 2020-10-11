Leonard J. ChoateFebruary 22, 1926 - September 29, 2020Leonard J. Choate, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Casa de Modesto, his home for the last six years. He was born February 22, 1926, and was raised in Roseville, CA.Like many others of his generation, The Great Depression and his father's employment with the railroad influenced his childhood. The family always had a paycheck unlike so many others. He was discharged from the Navy in 1946, graduated from UC Berkeley in 1950, and later received his MBA also from UC Berkeley in 1966. He moved to Modesto in 1950 and began a management position with Sears and Roebuck.In 1951 he married Virginia Roberts and they raised three daughters in Modesto. He began teaching in the business department at Modesto High School in 1958 and retired from Beyer High School in 1991.Leonard's lifelong interests were reading, gardening, woodworking and hiking/backpacking. He completed the John Muir Trail, solo, at age 67. Before it was popular, our dad was recycling and composting.Community service was an important part of his life. He was a member of the Trinity United Presbyterian Church. He was also involved in Inter-Faith Ministries, Stanislaus Retired Teacher's Foundation, Meals on Wheels, and for over forty years with the Mother Lode Chapter of the Sierra Club. For many summers, he volunteered in Yosemite. Education and travel were very important to our mom and dad. While raising a family, there was always a summer trip planned around historical sites or national parks. After retiring, Leonard and Virginia traveled extensively.Leonard was a doting father who deeply loved his three daughters. In his later years, he often remarked that he wished he had at least one more daughter. Interested in others, he was a delightful conversationalist that would tease or charm all women. A gentleman, he exhibited self-control and thoughtfulness. He was a colorful dresser and never even owned a pair of jeans! He demonstrated humility and acceptance even as his life became increasingly consumed by dementia. Oh, how much he hated not being able to drive! He was no ordinary man, he lived out the fullness of his destiny.He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia in 2009 and his grandson, Caleb Hannink in 2012. He is survived by his daughters, Maren (Brad) Hannink of Bakersfield, Karen Hull of Claremont, and Jayne (Jim) Kerr of Oakdale.He is also survived by six grandchildren Jennifer Abshire (Atlanta), Matthew Hull (Houston), Eric Hamilton (Modesto), Sarah Kashefi (Modesto), Rebecca Hull (San Francisco), Mia Foley (Bakersfield), ten great grandchildren, a niece and a nephew.The family would like acknowledge and send their gratitude to the staff at Casa de Modesto for their exceptional care, kindness, and support.A private memorial will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to: Trinity United Presbyterian Church,1600 Carver Road Modesto, CA 95350 or Yosemite Conservancy 101 Montgomery Street Suite 1700 San Francisco, CA 94104.