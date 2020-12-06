Leonard Messer

November 22, 2020

Modesto, California - Leonard was born in Modesto, California on September 7, 1940 and passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Lodi, California. After working at Salas Brothers Funeral Home in Modesto, he moved to Lodi in 1973 and joined Salas Brothers Lodi Funeral Home where he soon became manager and remained there for the next 30 years. Leonard was always active in service clubs and in 1960 he was voted by the Modesto Junior Chamber of Commerce as its Outstanding Young Man of the Year. He was an active member and past president of Lodi Kiwanis, and an active member of The Home Church where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He always enjoyed any job he was given at the church; and was greatly respected and beloved by anyone who knew him. Leonard played on several championship softball teams in his early years, was a high school football official for many years and an avid golfer.

Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Maralyn Blewett Messer; his brother, Denny "Bo"; his three children, Leonard "Lenny" Jr (Marcia), Cyndee, and Kevin (Karen); two step-children, Perri Rieger Leitao (Joe) and Rick Rieger (Candy); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Leonard also leaves behind his very sad dog, Lacy.

Donations may be made to donor's choice, The Home Church, Animal Friends Connection or Polka Dots Rescue. Arrangements are pending.





