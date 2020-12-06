1/1
Leonard Messer
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Messer
November 22, 2020
Modesto, California - Leonard was born in Modesto, California on September 7, 1940 and passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Lodi, California. After working at Salas Brothers Funeral Home in Modesto, he moved to Lodi in 1973 and joined Salas Brothers Lodi Funeral Home where he soon became manager and remained there for the next 30 years. Leonard was always active in service clubs and in 1960 he was voted by the Modesto Junior Chamber of Commerce as its Outstanding Young Man of the Year. He was an active member and past president of Lodi Kiwanis, and an active member of The Home Church where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He always enjoyed any job he was given at the church; and was greatly respected and beloved by anyone who knew him. Leonard played on several championship softball teams in his early years, was a high school football official for many years and an avid golfer.
Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Maralyn Blewett Messer; his brother, Denny "Bo"; his three children, Leonard "Lenny" Jr (Marcia), Cyndee, and Kevin (Karen); two step-children, Perri Rieger Leitao (Joe) and Rick Rieger (Candy); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Leonard also leaves behind his very sad dog, Lacy.
Donations may be made to donor's choice, The Home Church, Animal Friends Connection or Polka Dots Rescue. Arrangements are pending.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
December 5, 2020
I first met Leonard playing softball years ago. And then he helped our family with my mothers service when she passed away. And then with my fathers. What a great help he was for us in our time of need. When ever we would see each other we would talk and he always had a kind word and a smile. He never forgot about you after he met you. He was a comfort to many. Thank You .
James Wolff
Friend
December 3, 2020
Rest in peace my brother.
Dennis Messer
Family
December 2, 2020
A wonderful person, will missed by all your friends. god bless you. Save me a spot in your foursome.
With deep respects,
Dick
Richard Sanborn
Friend
December 2, 2020
a wonderful person, always willing to do some thing for any one.
we will really miss you Leonard.
richard E sanborn
December 1, 2020
I was just thinking of Leonard and remember how very kind and helpful he was. What a good person. God bless you.
Jenny Vasquez
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
Leonard was always a very nice man. I got to visit with him at many office parties over the years, while working with Maralyn. Our love and prayers go out to Maralyn, Rick and the rest of the family.
Kerry & Tammy Suess
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved