Leonard "Len" Edwin Stephens
Aug 28, 1936 - Aug 31, 2019
Leonard "Len" Stephens passed away August 31, 2019 in Modesto, California at age 83. Len was born August 28, 1936 in Richmond, California to Edwin and Lucille Stephens, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Bill Stephens. Len is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gay Marie Stephens; children Lenna Stephens Gorman (the late Terry Gorman) and Craig Ashby Stephens (Lisa) both of Modesto; siblings Jim Stephens (Audrey), his twin brother Lee Stephens (Louise), grandson Travis Bryant (Katie), nephew Kurt Stephens (Julie) and other nieces and nephews.
Len was a veteran of the US Navy, a longtime member of CrossPoint Community Church, a member of the Modesto Garden Club, and active in the Mid-Valley Chevy Club. He taught welding at Modesto Junior College for 25 years.
A 2:00PM memorial service will be held at CrossPoint Community Church, 1301 12th St., Modesto, on Friday, September 27, 2019. Len was laid to rest at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 15, 2019