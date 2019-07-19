Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard (Rip) Ray Van WinkleJanuary 15, 1943 - June 29, 2019This sexy ol cowboy has left our earth.Served in the Army 1960-1966, was in Vietnam 1965-1966 as a professional Sharpshooter. Enjoyed life & never met a stranger, diesel mechanic for over 40 yrs. In the Turlock area. Loved being with family & friends socializing, shooting pool, gold panning, being in the mountains, working on cars & having a shot of Jack Daniel's with a Budweiser. He is a legacy in his time & will be dearly missed, especially his kisses & goofy expressions, all his knowledge, wisdom, & there when needed at the drop of his hat. His last 2 yrs. He lived 2 of his dreams, living in the mountains in a long cabin & his companion of 15 yrs. finally marrying him.He leaves behind his wife Jeanine Van Winkle,Daughters, Connie & Shelly Van Winkle, Son, James (Tiffany) Van Winkle, 2 stepdaughters, Ashley Asher & Lisa Sieler, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, brothers, Ed (Nelma) VanWinkle, Frank Van Winkle, sister in law, Bernice Van Winkle, 2 very special friends of over 20yrs. Who became his brother & sister in law in 2018, brother in laws, John, Jeff & James Silva,Sister in laws, Josie & Jane Silva & numerousNiece's & nephews. Proceeded in death, parents James & Jewel Van Winkle, brothers, James & Leroy Van Winkle, sister Dorothy Van Winkle.To remember him there will be a celebration of life for family & friends to reminisce the great times we shared with him @ the VFW Hall1405 E. Linwood, Turlock, Ca.@ 2:30 pm.

