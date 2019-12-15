Leonard E. Wheaton
Apr 2, 1939 - Dec 10, 2019
American Sportsman Leonard Eugene Wheaton, 80, was born April 2, 1939 in Modesto, CA to Eugene and Bridget Wheaton.
He worked for Haig Berberian, Funston Nut and Tri-Valley #1. He was also a farmer and cattle owner. He was a big John Wayne fan. He enjoyed playing poker with family on Sat. nights, going to Black Oak Casino and spending time at Kennedy Meadows. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Thresa (Alves) Wheaton, daughter Cindy Wheaton, son Leonard L. Wheaton, sister Barbara Diaz and brother Leroy (Wanda) Wheaton. He is preceded in death by both parents.
Graveside services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, Tues. Dec. 17, 2019 at 12;00pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 15, 2019