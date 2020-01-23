Leroy Ille
July 1, 1932 - January 9, 2020
Ervin John "Leroy" Ille, a longtime resident of Hughson, died on January 9th.
Leroy is survived by his children Laura Donham (Gene), Ervin Ille (Sherry), Judy Stevens (Keith), Rex Ille, and Kristina Orosco (Daniel). He is also survived by his brother Tony Ille, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, January 23 from 4-8 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. The funeral will be a graveside service at Lakewood on Friday, January 24 at 10am. A reception will follow at Tuolumne River Lodge, located at 2429 River Road in Ceres. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice at 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 23, 2020