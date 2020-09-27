LeRoy Alvin NygaardJul 2, 1930 - Sept 11, 2020LeRoy Alvin Nygaard, passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2020 in Modesto, California. LeRoy was born to Albert and Helen Nygaard on July 2, 1930 in Williston, North Dakota. He attended Williston High School and graduated from Golden Gate University with a degree in accounting. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954 and was stationed at Travis Air Force Base during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Verna Feiring, on September 7, 1952 and they later settled in Salinas, California. LeRoy spent most of his working days as an auditor for the US Government at Fort Ord. He was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd while living in Salinas.LeRoy and Verna moved to Modesto in 1992 in anticipation of becoming grandparents. He loved his grandchildren and was at every softball and soccer game, piano recital and choir concert. LeRoy was a thrill seeker. He flew airplanes, rode motorcycles and jet skis, zip lined and parasailed. He began skydiving on his 75th birthday; his fourth and final skydive was on his 85th birthday with his oldest granddaughter. He was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Modesto. LeRoy enjoyed volunteering with the Flying Samaritans, Flying Doctors, Angel Flight, Civil Air Patrol, Sheriff's Aero Squadron, Sheriff's Team of Active Retired Seniors and the Modesto Airport Pilot's Association. He lived to serve; his generosity was unparalleled and his smile contagious.LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife, Verna, and son, Randy Nygaard as well as his parents and siblings Lloyd Nygaard, Mildred Walker, Ruth Tollefson and Evelyn Spanich. He is survived by his daughter Marla (Tom) McGregor, grandchildren Courtney Nawrocki, Brooke Nawrocki, Alexandra Nygaard, TJ (Kelly) McGregor, Emily McGregor, great grandchildren Henry McGregor and Madison McGregor, brother-in-law Rudy Spanich, many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Phoebe.Private burial will take place at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Remembrances can be made to the Verna Nygaard Scholarship Fund at Community Hospice in Modesto.