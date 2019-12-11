Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslee McNinch. View Sign Service Information Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 (209)-838-7321 Memorial service 11:30 AM Escalon Covenant Church 1155 Escalon Ave., Escalon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leslee McNinch

Nov. 6, 1959 - Nov. 30, 2019

Leslee Lorriane McNinch peacefully passed away on November 30, 2019 in Oakdale, CA at the age of 60, with her loving children and family by her side. Lee was born on November 6, 1959 to James and Gloria Chamberlain in Waco, TX.

Lee was a very friendly person and easy to be around. She had a very big heart and a soft spot for children. She volunteered with many children's programs, such as school Librarian, 4-H Leader, Baseball Coach and Awanas. She was an active member of her church and enjoyed being involved with its work. Lee loved gardening and became a Master Gardner in 2013. She loved spending time with her family and always put them first. She will be remembered as a loving mother, a caring wife, a strong sister and a supportive friend. She will be greatly missed and always loved.

Lee is survived by her husband of 36 years, Henry McNinch, her children, Mike and Megan of Escalon, granddaughter Emma, her father James Chamberlain of NY, siblings, Lisa Chamberlain of Burlingame, CA and David Chamberlain of KY. Lee is preceded in death by her mother Gloria Slobobeen.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the McNinch family. A memorial service will be held for Lee on December 13, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at the Escalon Covenant Church, 1155 Escalon Ave., Escalon, CA 95320.

