Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Service 11:00 AM Heartland Community Church 510 W. Main St Ripon , CA

Leslie Emanuel Eastburg

Jan. 6, 1919 - Oct. 18, 2019

Leslie Emanuel Eastburg peacefully passed away on October 18, 2019 at the glorious age of 100. He was born January 6, 1919 in the family home in Ripon, CA to Victor and Esther (Lundberg) Eastburg. To Leslie it was more than a house, it was the home he would live in for 98 years and raised his own family there as well. Leslie married Margaret Grace Larsen, together they had 3 children; Elizabeth, Daniel and Arthur.

In Leslie's early years, he worked as a Bank Teller, Bookkeeper and a Welder before finding his passion of owning his own Almond Hulling Business for 50 years. After the passing of his wife Margaret Grace, Leslie met and married Margaret Weststeyn on May 5, 1984. Together they had a beautiful life. Meanwhile being a business owner, Leslie served the Lord attending Bethany Covenant Church for 80 years and Calvary Chapel for 18 years. He enjoyed working in his machine shop and was well known for wearing his welding hat around town. Leslie celebrated his 100th Birthday this year on January 6 at Calvary Reformed Church in Ripon, CA. Just weeks after celebrating a great accomplishment, Leslie was awarded with being The Grand Marshall for the Ripon Almond Blossom Festival.

He is preceded in death by his first wife; Margaret Grace and his 3 siblings. Leslie is Survived by his loving wife of 35 years; Margaret W. Eastburg, his children; Elizabeth Anne Cilker (Bill) of Milpitas, CA, Daniel Eastburg (Jill) of Hemet, CA, Arthur Eastburg of Las Vegas, NV, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Leslie had a wonderful sense of humor that will be dearly missed, and the memories made will be cherished for a lifetime.

Deegan-Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Eastburg Family. A Chapel Service will be held at Heartland Community Church, 510 W. Main St., Ripon, CA 95366, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at

