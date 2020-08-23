1/1
Leslie Kenneth Paulson
1931 - 2020
Leslie Kenneth Poulson
August 15, 1931 - August 4, 2020

Les was received in the arms of Jesus on August 4. 2020.
Leslie (Les) Poulson was born to Carl and Alma Poulson in the San Fernando Valley in 1931. He resided in Modesto from 1948 until present. Les graduated Modesto High School in 1950. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years during the Korean War as a flight engineer and air craft mechanic.
Les was preceded in death by his parents, brother Stanley and sister Lorraine
During his life Les was very active in many pursuits. In his younger years. Les enjoyed water sking and dune buggy racing. Les was a founding member of the Modesto Ridge Runners dune buggy group. An avid car guy, Les could figure out how to fix just about any car which he did with his son's and grandson Joel.
Les became involved in the Christian organization called the Glory Riders where he was able to ride in many parades representing his love of God and horses. This allowed him the honor of riding in the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington D.C.
Les found his way to the McHenry Mansion through his wife Alva, who volunteered as a docent. Les was always on hand to participate in any event and kept his period jacket and top hat at the ready. He was truly loved by the docents and staff at the Mansion.
Les loved the Lord and regularly attended Waterford Assembly of God Church in Waterford, California
Les will be remember by his kindness and consideration to all that knew him. To know him was truly to love him as many have shared with his family.
Les is survived by his beloved wife, Alva, his three sons Gary, Gene and Rodney, five grand children and nine great-grand children.
Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on August 27, 2020. Viewing from 10-11 am, with a graveside service at 11:30 am. Masks are required.
Donations in memory of Les can be made to the McHenry Mansion Foundation, Waterford Assembly of God Church or any charitable organization of choice.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
AUG
27
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098834465
