Lessie Ayers
1922 - 2020
Lessie Violet Ayers
September 28, 1922 - August 19, 2020
Our beloved Mother Lessie Violet Ayers (nee Cantrell) went to her Heavenly home on August 19, 2020 in Modesto, California at the age of 97.
Lessie is survived by 3 daughters: Karen Ayers Clark, Arlene Ayers Isaacs and Alaine Ayers Neihart, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son, Daryl Ayers, and spouse J.D. Ayers, as well as parents and siblings.
Lessie Cantrell was born on September 28, 1922 in Grand Saline, Texas to Loyd Leo Cantrell and Cassie Dell Cunningham. She married J.D. Ayers on March 5, 1942 and they raised 4 children while living in California, New Mexico and Arizona. As a young adult she dedicated her life to the Lord Jesus Christ, and lived for Him until her death.
A graveside service will be held for the family on Friday, August 28th. The family would also like to extend its deepest gratitude to the staff at Acacia Park and Optimal Hospice for their care and compassion for our mother.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
