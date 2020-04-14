Lester Cheary
Jul 15 1926 - Apr 10 2020
We mourn the passing of our beloved father, Lester Cheary, 93, on Good Friday. He died peacefully at home with loved ones at his side.
Lester and his twin sister were born to Issac and Eaney Cheary in Havana, Arkansas. The family moved to the Modesto area when he was a boy.
Lester was a patriot and proud of his country. He served in the Army during WWII as a staff sergeant with the 11th Airborne Division as a squad leader in the Philippines and Japan. During the Korean Conflict he enlisted in the Navy serving aboard the USS John R. Pierce as a Torpedoman's Mate 3rd. Class. Lester retired as a journeyman welder from Circle AW Products.
He was a generous and caring man. Lester was preceded in death by his loving wife Grace, son Billy, his parents, two brothers, and five sisters. He is survived by his children Kathy, Larry (Tola), Sheila, Susan (Art), and Patricia. He had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he adored.
He will be interred in Restland Garden, Lakewood Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 virus restrictions burial will be private.
Absent from the body, present with the Lord.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 14, 2020