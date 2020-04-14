Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester (Lyn) Sanny. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Lester (Lyn) Sanny

June 3, 1935 - March 24, 2020

Dr. Lester (Lyn) Sanny, 84, born June 3, 1935 in Modesto, Ca., died March 24, 2020 in San Diego, Ca., following a short illness and complications from pneumonia.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Emma Sanny, brothers Lorne and Leonard Sanny, and sister Lola Medlin.

Lyn is survived by his two sons, Bryan and Brent Sanny.

Lyn was a graduate of Modesto High School, and graduated in 1969 at the University of San Francisco in their Dental Program. He practiced Dentistry in the San Diego area for more than 40 years. Lyn had an outgoing personality, very social, and enjoyed spending time visiting with friends. Lyn loved to travel early in life. Lyn also had a passion for collecting old lamps, rock, and watches.

Lyn spent most his retired years living between San Diego and Ensenada.

Due to coronavirus, private burial only.

