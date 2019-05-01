Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Avenue Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Letha Mae Thomas

Feb. 15, 1917 - Apr. 26, 2019

Letha Mae Thomas (nee Marlow) entered into her eternal rest on April 26, 2019 in Modesto, CA. She was 102. Letha, the fourth of six children, was born to Ernest Jack Marlow and Myrtle Pinkston on February 15, 1917 in Minco Oklahoma. Her mother died when she was only 5 years old. And, at age 11, after her father's passing, she and her siblings, went to live with their maternal aunt, Bertha, her husband Streeter Chester, and 5 cousins. The large brood lived on a small farm outside of Minco and Letha recalls Uncle Streeter, who was the town blacksmith, would often walk home carrying a 50 pound bag of flour on his shoulder.

At the young age of 16, Letha married Cleveland Thomas. Cleve did farm work around Minco for several years, but was drawn by stories of ample work available in the 'golden' state of California. With their two daughters, Bertha and Pauline, and all of their possessions aboard, they left Minco and headed West in a Model A Ford.

For several years they did migrant work throughout CA picking cotton, or peaches and grapes and Letha even worked in some of the local canneries. Anything to keep the family, which now included son Russell, surviving. Contemplating their family's future, Letha was concerned and wanted a more stable life. To accomplish this, she encouraged Cleve to build on his masonry experience, a trade he learned in Oklahoma in the WPA, as part of Roosevelt's New Deal.

After working as an apprentice, Cleve succeeded in becoming a licensed masonry contractor. They established Thomas Masonry in Ceres, CA. Letha became the office manager, doing all the bookkeeping and payroll by hand, ordering materials and even collecting from customers. She kept the office 'humming' for many, many years.

During this time they built a block home on Imperial Avenue in 'South Mo' - which still stands strong today. Letha was active in the Bret Harte Elementary PTA, once serving as President. Summertime activities almost always included water skiing, camping, fishing or hunting, and always included family and friends. Their grandchildren were taught to water ski and to bait their own hooks by the time they were 5 years old. Winter outings were all about careening down the tallest snow covered hills and warming up with a cup of Letha's hot chocolate. A particular favorite was when she made her famous snow ice cream.

After retiring from the business, Letha and Cleve moved to Clearlake, CA where they spent many years. Letha liked to sew and garden and was always reading a new book. They won a contest, held by the local newspaper, for the longest married couple.... 69 years, until parted by death. After Cleve's passing, Letha moved back to the Central Valley. She settled in Waterford where she lived for over ten years until moving to Modesto with her daughter, Polly, who just loved having her there.

Toots, as Letha was affectionately known, was beloved and cherished by her family and friends. So beloved was she, that when a party for her 100th birthday was held at the Double Tree Hotel in Modesto, over 150 friends and family came to honor her. Some had traveled from Florida, Washington, and Oklahoma and even as far away as Sweden.

She was an inspiration to all those who knew her. Despite a tough start in life, Letha never dwelled in the past. To the contrary, she often expressed just how blessed she was in her life. She greeted every day with optimism and gratitude and she greeted everyone with genuine kindness. The closest thing to a regret she ever expressed, was the disappointment of having not completed high school. Armed with that little nugget of information, her daughter Bertha embarked on a mission. And, after hearing her story, the Superintendent of Schools in Minco, OK was more than happy to fulfill this wish. Just this past February, at her 102nd birthday party, attended by many family members and friends, Letha, adorned with a cap and gown, was presented with her Minco High School diploma, dated May 1935. Then she posed for her graduation picture.

Letha is survived by her three children, Bertha Yanez, Polly Steinpress and Russell Thomas, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday May 2nd, between 4-8 pm, at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Dr, Modesto, CA. Graveside services will be held on Friday May 3rd at 2 pm at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA. with a reception following at the family residence. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 20, 2019. A time and place will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.

www.cvobituaries.com



A time and place will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.

