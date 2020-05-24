Levi Eugene Green, SrJanuary 9, 1954 - April 17, 2020Levi Eugene Green, Sr., age 66, of Placerville, Ca., quietly passed away on April 17, 2020.Levi was born on January 9, 1954, in Modesto, Ca. to parents Lois Elaine (Deacon) and Edward Levi Green. He spent his childhood in Riverbank, Ca. where he attended local schools. He also lived in Visalia, Ca., McCall, Id., and Sutherlin, Or. Levi completed his associate's degree at College of Sequoias in Visalia, Ca. and then earned his bachelor's degree at Fresno State University.Levi enjoyed watching sports, preparing interesting foods, attending concerts, and being with his friends and family. He was adventurous and loved to travel, always ready for a road trip to new and unknown destinations. Many of his family members and friends often went to him for advice because of his logical and non-judgemental view about life's trials and tribulations.Survivors include his daughter, Misty Dawn Green, and husband, Bryan Thornton; his stepmother, Carole Lee Green; his sister, Bobbie Marie Green; his brother, John Mitchell; and three granddaughters: Paige, Alex, and Crystal. He also has three great-grandchildren. Levi was preceded in death by both parents; his son, Levi Eugene Green, Jr.; and his brother, David Ronald Green.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date due to current social distancing.