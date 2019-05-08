Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Liberty Eisenhart. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Calvary Church 741 W. Second Street Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Liberty Lea Lowarch Eisenhart

Jul 26, 1983 - May 4, 2019

Liberty Lea Lowarch Eisenhart, 35, a lifelong resident of Ripon, California passed away peacefully at home May 4, 2019. Born July 26, 1983 to John and Manzanita Lowarch she grew up, loved, and appreciated all things Ripon. She graduated Ripon High School with perfect attendance, led 4H, participated in sports, was a leader in student council, loved driving in her convertible, and having dance parties with friends. Following high school, Liberty continued her education with a BS in Political Science at Linfield College. It was there she first began to explore the world traveling to some of her favorite places within Europe, Africa, and Asia. Following her adventures, she then went on to earn an MSEd from the University of San Francisco. Most recently, she taught Psychology at American High School in Fremont where she truly loved her students and they loved her. Her passion for teaching extended beyond academics; more than a teacher, she was a mentor and friend. Outside of school, she enjoyed cooking, roses, and sharing both with close friends and family.

Liberty is survived by her husband and love of her life, Jesse Eisenhart, her parents, her sister Melody Lowarch, and her beloved boys Toffee, Louie, and Goldy. Extended family include her in-laws, Dennis and Linda Eisenhart, Katie and Greg Solomon, uncles, aunts, and many loving cousins. Liberty also extended her family to include many life-long friends that were so very dear to her.

We believe her parting advice would have been to take care of the people you love, remain open and curious to new ideas, live your dream, remember that each day on this earth is precious, and go see the blue sky in Africa. Being the traveler that Liberty was, she now continues that adventure traveling to somewhere we've never been...

Her Celebration of Life will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11am at Calvary Church, 741 W. Second Street, Ripon, CA 95366. Donations may be made in her name to help her fellow teachers, to American High School, Attn: Sheri Erickson, 36300 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94536.

