Licinio (Bill) W. Silveira

12/25/1926 - 1/26/2020

Licinio (Bill) W. Silveira, 93, passed away peacefully January 26, 2020. Bill was born and spent his life on a family farm in rural Modesto, in the Community of Westport. He attended Jones School, a small two room school in the community and graduated from Ceres High School in 1945. In 1949 he married his long time neighbor, Rose Ann (Machado) Silveira. Together they worked the small dairy where he was born, and raised three children. In 1964 he left the dairy business but continued to farm the land. In addition, he worked 28 years for CVC/General Foods, the last several years as a Supervisor in Plant Maintenance.

Bill was an active member of the MPPA (Modesto Portuguese Pentecost Assoc.) serving on the Board of Directors and as Secretary. He was a proud American who was also proud of his heritage and the Portuguese culture. He also enjoyed his many years on McHenry Bowl bowling league.

Bill was one of the last of a generation gone by. He was a gentleman with a ready smile, kind and generous, a man who believed his word and a hand shake were as binding as any written contract. His presence made the community in which he worked and lived a better place, he will be sorely missed.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents Licinio C. and Josephine I. Silveira, his sisters Marie and Josephine Silveira, his brother John Silveira and his son James Silveira. Bill is survived by his wife Rose A. Silveira, son Robert Silveira (Liz) and daughter Janis Sundy (Dave) all of Modesto, his 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren all of whom loved and cherished their Poppa Bill.

A Rosary will be held Tuesday, February 4th at 9:30 am at the St. Jude's Catholic Church, 3824 Mitchell Rd Ceres, CA, followed by Funeral Mass at 10 am. Private internment with family to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to any of the following organizations:

Modesto Portuguese Pentecost Association, 432 6th St., Modesto 95354

Alzheimer's/Dementia Support Center, 700 McHenry Avenue, Ste. B, Modesto 95350

Westport Fire Department, 5160 S. Carpenter Rd., Modesto 95358

www.cvobituaries.com





