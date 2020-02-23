Lila D. Wiggins
August 12, 1925 - February 19, 2020
Lila passed away in her home in Ceres, Ca at age 94 on February 19, 2020. She was born in Blanchard, OK on August 12, 1925 to John Harvey and Clara Swanson. Lila leaves behind two sons, Tom and Jack Wiggins and one daughter, Beckie Wiggins. She had five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, A.J. Wiggins on May 07, 1986. Visitation will be held at Salas Brothers in Modesto on Scenic Dr. on February 26, 2020 from 4-8 pm. followed by the Chapel service also at Salas Bros. on February 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 23, 2020