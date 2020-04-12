Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lilai Dedini. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lila Dedini

11/5/1928-4/4/2020

Lila J. Dedini, 91, entered into rest on April 4, 2020 in Turlock. She was born on November 5, 1928 to the late Charles and Justina Cadlolo. In heaven she joins her son Michael Dedini.

Lila leaves behind her adored son Victor Dedini of Turlock and her daughter Susan Leffler of WA. She was blessed with one grandchild Beverly Dedini and is survived by one sibling, Theodore Cadlolo.

Lila was a Turlock resident. She farmed almond and grapes in Ripon and Escalon. She was known for her wonderful baking and entered and won many baking competitions. She was extremely hardworking and kept her garden immaculate. She loved her family dearly and loved them all in her own special way. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother she will be deeply missed.

P.L. Fry and Son was honored to serve the Dedini family. Lila was laid to rest at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Escalon, CA. For condolences to the family please visit our website at

