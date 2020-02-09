Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Winters. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

LILLIAN JANE WINTERS

March 13, 1927 - November 5, 2019

Lillian grew up in Iowa and Nebraska. She moved to California with her family and attended Oakdale High School her Junior and Senior years. She graduated from OHS in 1945. After high school, she moved to Modesto, where in the years to come, she worked for; The Modesto Bee, La Loma Jr. High School and finally on to Modesto Junior College, where she retired.

In her younger years, Lillian enjoyed entertaining friends and family in her home. She played the piano and guitar. Lillian had a love for Gospel and Country music. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, square dancing, playing cards and writing to her friends. Lillian loved her faithful companion, her dog Sheba.

Lillian is greatly missed by those who loved her including her Nephew Dave, Niece Diane and Larry, Great Niece Kristy and Great-Great Niece Aislinn; her closed friends, Mike and Betty Hannah, Phylis Ude, Loretta, Alvin and Bonnie Lee, Sharon and Bob Kay, Katy Jay, Janet and Rick Blanchard as well as other family and friend. Lillian will always be in our hearts.

