Linda Lee Berg
Mar 19, 1948 - Apr 18, 2019
Linda Lee Berg passed away peacefully at her home in Escalon on April 18, 2019 at the age of 70. Linda was born on March 19, 1948 in Escalon to Vincent and Myrtle Berg. Linda has been a resident of Escalon her entire life.
Linda spent her entire life helping others. She worked for 40 years as a physical therapist assistant and was a member of Saron Lutheran Church in Escalon. She will be remembered for her generous heart and loving spirit.
Linda leaves behind her daughters, Heidi Patterson and Heather Patterson, her grandson, Jackson Patterson, her sister, Donna Hoegh and her brothers, Larry Berg, Gary Berg and David Berg.
Deegan Chapel is honored to serve the Berg family. A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, April 29 at 11:00 AM at Saron Lutheran Church in Escalon. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to Community Hospice or Escalon Ambulance.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 24, 2019