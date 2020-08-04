Linda Crabtree

Linda E. CrabtreeNov 1, 1954 - Jul 14, 2020On an afternoon in July 2020, Linda Elaine Crabtree (Milgrom), 65, passed away in Hughson, CA, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born in November 1954 in Turlock, CA, to Fred and Irene (Johnson) Milgrom. She was the oldest of four children on a chicken ranch, which the family lovingly referred to as the "Confusion Farm". After graduating from Turlock High School, she attended Modesto Junior College where she met her husband Keith Crabtree and earned an AA degree. She then continued on to CSU, Stanislaus.Linda was very active in the Hughson community. She worked for the City of Hughson as the Parks and Recreations coordinator and Senior Citizen coordinator for several years. She found true enjoyment in volunteering and helping her community as much as she could. Some of the ways were through Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, and 20th Century Club. Linda loved crocheting blankets for friends and family, sewing, camping with her family, and playing with her grandson.Linda is survived by her mother Irene Milgrom; three children Michael (Alena) Crabtree, Brian Crabtree, and Lisa Crabtree D.O. and grandson Lane Crabtree; three siblings Bonnie (Tom) Vincent, Bruce (Barbara) Milgrom, and Glenn Milgrom. She was preceded in death by her husband Keith Crabtree and father Fred Milgrom.A graveside memorial service is planned for Linda at 11 a.m. on August 7th at Lakewood Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Donations can be made in her name to the 20th Century Club, P.O. Box 222 Hughson, Ca 95326.