1/1
Linda Crabtree
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda E. Crabtree
Nov 1, 1954 - Jul 14, 2020
On an afternoon in July 2020, Linda Elaine Crabtree (Milgrom), 65, passed away in Hughson, CA, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born in November 1954 in Turlock, CA, to Fred and Irene (Johnson) Milgrom. She was the oldest of four children on a chicken ranch, which the family lovingly referred to as the "Confusion Farm". After graduating from Turlock High School, she attended Modesto Junior College where she met her husband Keith Crabtree and earned an AA degree. She then continued on to CSU, Stanislaus.
Linda was very active in the Hughson community. She worked for the City of Hughson as the Parks and Recreations coordinator and Senior Citizen coordinator for several years. She found true enjoyment in volunteering and helping her community as much as she could. Some of the ways were through Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, and 20th Century Club. Linda loved crocheting blankets for friends and family, sewing, camping with her family, and playing with her grandson.
Linda is survived by her mother Irene Milgrom; three children Michael (Alena) Crabtree, Brian Crabtree, and Lisa Crabtree D.O. and grandson Lane Crabtree; three siblings Bonnie (Tom) Vincent, Bruce (Barbara) Milgrom, and Glenn Milgrom. She was preceded in death by her husband Keith Crabtree and father Fred Milgrom.
A graveside memorial service is planned for Linda at 11 a.m. on August 7th at Lakewood Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made in her name to the 20th Century Club, P.O. Box 222 Hughson, Ca 95326.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved