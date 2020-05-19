Linda Leah GoulartAugust 29,1941 - May 10,2020Linda was born Aug 29,1941 to Linwood & Juanita Bier in Corvallis, OR. She graduated from Corvallis High School in 1959. Married David Long in 1960, having two daughters, Cindy and Sandy. Linda worked as a secretary in the Entomology Dept at Oregon Sate University for 15 years. Linda and her daughters moved to Modesto, CA in 1976. She worked for Stanislaus County Dept of Education as an Administrative Assistant for 25 years. While there she met Stanley Goulart. They married in 1981. They enjoyed many adventures together until his death in 1994. She met Bill Dutton in 2001 and they enjoyed traveling in their retirement.Linda was active in many community services with her friends. She was an active member of Soroptimist International for 35 years. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed sewing. Linda was a very social person and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Linda lived with Parkinson's for 13 years, many considered her an inspiration because of her positive attitude and determination to celebrate life.Linda was preceeded in death by her parents Linwood & Juanita Bier, step-mother Roberta Bier, husbands David Long and Stanley Goulart, companion Bill Dutton, sister Betty Soper-Arnold. She is survived by daughters Cindy Medeiros (Tim) and Sandy Thornberry (Don), brother Jim Bier (Janet), sister Ruth Dorr (Phil), and 6 nieces & nephews. We would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers.No services will be held at this time. Remembrances can be made to any Parkinson's chairity.