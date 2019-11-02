Guest Book View Sign Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Memorial service 1:00 PM Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Jurlene Gowan

Mar 21, 1947 - Oct 25, 2019

Linda Jurlene Gowan passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on October 25, 2019 at her home in Ripon at the age of 72. Linda was born on March 21, 1947 to Irna and Ethel Williams in Blocker, Oklahoma. Linda has lived in the San Joaquin Valley for most of her life, making her home in Modesto, Escalon and finally Ripon.

Linda will be remembered for her glamorous style. She wouldn't leave the house without her nails and hair done. She loved to go shopping and enjoyed putting together floral arrangements. She liked to spend time outdoors, especially on the beach. She will be missed by her family, all of her many friends and especially her pug, Shakemah Bugsy.

Linda leaves behind her children, Cindy Castleman and LeeAnn Esquivel (Tony), her grandchildren, Jesika, Leslie Nikki, Chance, Chase, Andrew and Alex, along with her great grandchildren, Olivia, Eric, Ethan, Jonathan and Kayden. Linda also leaves behind her brothers, Ernie Williams and Sam Williams and her sister, Frankie. Linda is preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Bill Gowan, her son, Brian Castleman and her sister, Virginia.

Deegan Funeral Chapels is honored to serve the Gowan family. A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, November 11th at 1:00 PM at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel; 111 S. Palm Ave in Ripon. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to Community Hospice.

