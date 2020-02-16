Linda Herron
February 17, 1942 – February 1, 2020
Linda Herron died on Saturday, February 1, at home in Conroe, TX.
Born in Dover, OH, Lin lived in Modesto and Riverbank from 1975 until 2014. She was married to Gene Herron for 41 years, until he passed in 2005.
Lin is a graduate of San Diego State University, and taught for over 30 years in Modesto City Schools. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where she established the pre-school program. Lin was actively involved with the Riverbank Federated Women's Club, and served on the Riverbank Housing Authority.
She is surveyed by children John Herron of Portland, OR, Randy Herron of Napa, CA, Julie Herron of Conroe, TX; brother Dick Williams of Loomis, CA; and five grandchildren.
A private family ceremony was held to celebrate Lin's life. Remembrances may be made to a scholarship established in her honor at the Riverbank Federated Women's Club, P.O. Box 323, Riverbank, CA 95367.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 16, 2020