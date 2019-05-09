Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Hines Alvares. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 575 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-632-1018 Memorial service 10:00 AM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 575 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Jan. 19, 1952 - Apr. 30, 2019

Linda Kay Hines Alvares, 67, of Turlock passed away on April 30, 2019 after a very brief illness. Linda was born on January 19, 1952 in Canyon, Texas, to the late Earl and Rozell Virden. Linda spent most of her life in Turlock and graduated from Turlock High School. She loved raising her son and watching him compete at Turlock High School, especially as he became an accomplished wrestler. Linda enjoyed a little competition too at weightlifting and bicycling. She worked at ConAgra in Turlock and later become a Logistics Manager at AmeriCold in Modesto until her retirement in 2018. You could always find Linda with a bright smile on her face when she was surrounded by her family, watching them playing in the pool, babysitting Waylon, hosting barbecues, manicuring her yard, feeding her favorite birds and watching after her fur babies, Snickers and Zoey.

Linda leaves behind her husband, Tony Alvares; son Brandon (Karen) Hines; stepchildren Steven (Amy) Alvares, Rosie Alvares, Chris (Kim) Alvares; and her son-like-nephew Kenny (Wendy) Virden, all of Turlock. Linda adored her children, her grandchildren Justin, Chelsea, Amanda, Rochelle, Hailie, Kayla, Ethan, Evyn, Christopher, Abigail, HaileyBrook; and her great-grandchildren Waylon, Jaxson and Journey. She also leaves her sister Susan (Marvin) Austin of Medford Oregon; her dear friend Rachel (John) Marshall of Turlock; and her nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dan Virden, and her nephew Wayne Virden.

A memorial service for Linda will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, CA 95380. Private interment will follow.

www.cvobituaries.com





