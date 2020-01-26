Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Franklin and Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Gale McIlroy Inderbitzen

July 12, 1956 - January 15, 2020

Linda Gale McIlroy Inderbitzen. Born July 12th, 1956 in Turlock, California. She passed away at home on January 15, 2020.

Linda is the daughter, the second of five children, of the late Jack and Shirley McIlroy, both former residents of Turlock. Linda grew up in various Northern California locations due to father's occupation in Forestry from 1956 to 1968. She spent time in Pacific Grove, Cazadero, Guerneville, and Fort Bragg before returning to Turlock with her family in 1968. Linda graduated from Turlock High School in 1974 where she was active as a song leader for the football and basketball teams.

To this day the Turlock class of 1974 has a very strong bond. Linda enjoyed seeing old friends and reminiscing about her younger years. Throughout her life, Linda made good solid friendships, the kind that last a lifetime. She knew the value in having good people in her life and being a good friend to others.

One of Linda's first jobs out of high school was as a fire lookout for the California Department of Forestry assigned to the Oakridge Lookout in Sonoma County. This job prepared her for her true calling, as 911 Dispatcher for Stanislaus Regional 911. In 1979 she began her career in public safety. Later, she met a rookie police officer, Dan Inderbitzen. The two were married in 1985. In 1986 Linda left her public safety career for her dream job, raising a family. Linda was a devoted and loving mother to her two boys, Paul and Steven. Linda took much pride in teaching them to swim, to ski, and to be adventurous. With her guidance they developed into two of the finest men parents could ask for.

As a wife, Linda was everything a man could ask for. She was loving, respectful, selfless, and devoted. When adversity struck early in their relationship, when Dan lost his leg in a traffic collision, it was Linda who pulled everything together with her love, dedication and devotion. She never left his side and always believed in him and their dreams for their future.

Linda was always talented artistically. Her favorite hobby was photography. Before she had children she loved to capture images of nature. But after the boys were born it was always about capturing their playfulness, innocence and accomplishments as they developed into grown men.

Additional milestones which Linda was proud to be part of was to witness both of her boys meet and marry outstanding women and start their own families. Paul married Nichole Weber on June 10, 2017 and on March 8, 2018 blessed our family with our first granddaughter, Lyla Jean Inderbitzen. On September 21, 2019, Steven married Sarah Hamrick in Maui, Hawaii.

Becoming a grandmother was one of the highlights of Linda's life. She cherished every moment she could spend with her granddaughter. Each and every minute she spent with Lyla was something for her to remember and talk about until the next time she had with Lyla. Linda's favorite memories were when Lyla, with arms stretched out, would see her and say "Oma" and run into Linda's arms.

Linda is preceded in death by her father, Jack McIlroy, mother, Shirley McIlroy, and brother, Steven McIlroy.

Linda is survived by her husband, Daniel Inderbitzen of Modesto, sons Paul (Nicole) Inderbitzen of Modesto, and Steven (Sarah) Inderbitzen of Modesto, sisters Connie McIlroy of Manteca, and Julie Varner of Turlock, brother Paul McIlroy of Twain Harte, granddaughter Lyla Inderbitzen.

Services for Linda will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home located at 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto. Burial will take place following the service at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson. A reception following the service will be held at the Fruit Yard located at 7948 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto.

Flowers can be sent to Franklin & Downs Funeral Home. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Modesto Police Department Historical Committee in Linda's name.

