Linda June (Adams) Miranda

Linda June (Adams) Miranda

December 19, 1956 - February 25, 2020

Linda June (Adams) Miranda, age 63, passed into Heaven peacefully on February 25, 2020, with her family by her side. Linda was born on December 19, 1956, with her twin sister Susan Adams in Burlingame, California, to Alvin Adams and Ann Spry. She will be lovingly remembered by her college sweetheart, best friend and loving husband of 37 years Luis Miranda, sons Martin Miranda (Ashlyn) and Marcus Miranda, father Alvin Adams (Bonnie), and sisters Susan Adams, Caryn Childs (Steve), and Alicia Caddell (Tom). Linda was preceded in death by her mother Ann Spry.

Linda attended Fred C. Beyer High School, Modesto Junior College and graduated from Fresno State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1979. While attending High School and Junior College she was an active participant and leader on Cheerleading squads and Women's Swim teams.

Linda dedicated her life to serving others, including a 24 year career in elementary school education with the last 18 years serving as School Librarian at Hughes Elementary. During her tenure at Hughes Elementary, Linda received the School Bell Award which recognizes educators and/or community members who exemplify service to the community through their contributions toward the enhancement and improvement of education and the enrichment of the lives of children.

Linda often pointed out that her greatest accomplishment was mothering her two sons. She was very proud of the fine young gentlemen they developed into.

Linda enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Her favorite travel destinations included Hawaii, Monterey/Carmel, New Orleans, New York City and Ireland. Another one of her favorite pastimes was attending San Francisco Giants games with family and friends.

A Celebration of Linda's life will be held on April 25, 2020, at 2pm, at Del Rio Country Club in Modesto.

