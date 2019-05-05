Linda Lee Sperry (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine
515 First Avenue
Gustine, CA
95322
(209)-862-3628
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine
515 First Avenue
Gustine, CA 95322
View Map
Obituary
Linda Lee Sperry
Oct 19, 1947 – Apr 28, 2019
Linda Lee Sperry, 71 of Vernalis passed away Sunday, April 28th at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Ms. Sperry was born in Polson, Montana and was a resident of Vernalis for 1 year previously residing in Gustine for 43 years. She was a beautician for many years and was a member of the Gustine Historical Society.
Ms. Sperry is survived by her son, Rusty Sperry of Gustine; daughter, Tonya Sperry of Vernalis; brothers, Rich Rose of Colorado and Ted Rose of Antioch; sisters, Sandy Fonseca, Marilyn Bailey both of Florida and three grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 10th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine.
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 5, 2019
