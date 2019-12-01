Linda Ann Lerch
Jan 6, 1944 - Nov 23, 2019
Linda Ann Lerch passed away on November 23, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1944 to parents, Eldon and Phyllis Ackerman.
Linda was 75 when she went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ. She leaves behind two daughters, Cindy and Janet and her loving husband of 56 years, Jim. She knew and loved the Lord, serving as the women's ministry leader for many years, working as a manager for Christian Berets for ten years and as an assistant to Ross Paterson at First Baptist Church, now known as CrossPoint Community Church for 16 years. She will be missed greatly by all who loved her. She will always be remembered for her kind, generous and encouraging spirit.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lerch family. Interment will be private at the family's request. Remembrances may be made in Linda's name to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 1, 2019