In Memoriam Guest Book View Sign

Linda Kay Marcus

Oct 14, 1942 - Mar 5, 2017

Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,

for as long as there's a memory you'll live on in our heart.

Two years have passed since that very sad day that you were called away. We deeply miss you and wished we could see or hear you one last time.

We think about you always, we talk about you often, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. To walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again.

We Love You

www.cvobituaries.com



Linda Kay MarcusOct 14, 1942 - Mar 5, 2017Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,for as long as there's a memory you'll live on in our heart.Two years have passed since that very sad day that you were called away. We deeply miss you and wished we could see or hear you one last time.We think about you always, we talk about you often, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. To walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again.We Love You Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close