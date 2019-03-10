Linda Kay Marcus
Oct 14, 1942 - Mar 5, 2017
Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,
for as long as there's a memory you'll live on in our heart.
Two years have passed since that very sad day that you were called away. We deeply miss you and wished we could see or hear you one last time.
We think about you always, we talk about you often, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. To walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again.
We Love You
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 10, 2019