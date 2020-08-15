1/1
Linda Pickering
1984 - 2020
Linda C. Pickering
Feb 19, 1948 - Aug 4, 2020
Linda C. Pickering passed on into glory on August 4, 2020. Born in Harrison, Arkansas, she later moved to California at a young age where she grew up to be a proud Californian resident. Linda boasted in none of her academic accolades or career achievements, instead her proudest accomplishment was being a homemaker and mother to her 4 children. She loved her family dearly but that love was only surpassed by her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Although her life was far from perfect, Linda would commend the perfect Savior to all who would listen. She also loved to give gifts, surprising those closest to her, and letting them know she was thinking about them. But again, the greatest gift was her love.
Linda's quiet life, laughter, and her faithfulness will be missed dearly by all who knew her, especially to those who called her "Mom". Yet, we can all take comfort in knowing she died in the Lord and now has Jesus more fully in Heaven.
Linda is survived by her four children, Sandra Pickering-Mallery, Rhonda Pickering, Carol Brown, and John Smith. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, Danielle D'Agnenica, Elena D'Agnenica, Rhonda Errera, Thomas Brown, Lindsay Brown, Sarah Eddings, Luke Smith, and Autumn Smith and her two Great Grandchildren, Lilly Alvira and Raven Alvira.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Baker and Juanita Eddings.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 15, 2020.
