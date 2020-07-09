Linda Marie Sontag (Rodriguez)2 April 1948-28 June 2020Linda M. Rodriguez (Linda M. Sontag) passed into God's hand in the early morning of June 28,2020 at 72 years of age. She died peacefully with her family by her side. Linda was born inBoone County, IL in 1948 and relocated to Modesto, CA in 1988. Linda was a retired US PostalCarrier, additionally she worked for Modesto City Schools for 20 years. Linda enjoyed manyoutdoor activities but took great pride and exception in her gardening skills. She leaves behindtwo sons: Cidro Mijares and his wife Conny; and Brian Mijares and his wife Nichole. She alsoleaves behind four grandchildren: Sabrina Mijares, Justin Mijares, Holden Mijares, and LoganMijares. Linda is also survived by her brothers: Harold Sontag (Dixon, CA); Richard Sontag(Woodland, CA); Larry Sontag (Berlin, WI) and sisters: Francis Moore (Goldwaithe, TX); ElleanorHellenga (Belvidere, IL); Joyce Hellar (Lake Geneva, WI); Joanne Sontag (Perham, MN); andVicki Sontag (Cedar Crest, NM). Proceeded in death by her sisters Betty Davis and RosalieAlbertson, and parents Harold and Beatrice Sontag.