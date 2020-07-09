Linda Marie Sontag (Rodriguez)
2 April 1948-28 June 2020
Linda M. Rodriguez (Linda M. Sontag) passed into God's hand in the early morning of June 28,
2020 at 72 years of age. She died peacefully with her family by her side. Linda was born in
Boone County, IL in 1948 and relocated to Modesto, CA in 1988. Linda was a retired US Postal
Carrier, additionally she worked for Modesto City Schools for 20 years. Linda enjoyed many
outdoor activities but took great pride and exception in her gardening skills. She leaves behind
two sons: Cidro Mijares and his wife Conny; and Brian Mijares and his wife Nichole. She also
leaves behind four grandchildren: Sabrina Mijares, Justin Mijares, Holden Mijares, and Logan
Mijares. Linda is also survived by her brothers: Harold Sontag (Dixon, CA); Richard Sontag
(Woodland, CA); Larry Sontag (Berlin, WI) and sisters: Francis Moore (Goldwaithe, TX); Elleanor
Hellenga (Belvidere, IL); Joyce Hellar (Lake Geneva, WI); Joanne Sontag (Perham, MN); and
Vicki Sontag (Cedar Crest, NM). Proceeded in death by her sisters Betty Davis and Rosalie
Albertson, and parents Harold and Beatrice Sontag.