Linda Lea SpenglerJune 22, 1952 - June 22, 2020Linda Lea Spengler, loving wife, mother of two sons and grandmother of four passed away on Monday, June 22nd, 2020 at the age of 68.Linda was born June 22nd, 1952 in Hayward, California to James, a navy sailor, and Catherine McGuire. She spent her youth with her 5 siblings between the Bay Area and on the beaches of San Diego. In 1969, while living with her family in the Bay Area, Linda met Daniel Frederick Spengler. They wed on June 26th, 1971 and eventually moved to the Modesto area, where they owned Daniel's Market in Riverbank. During this time they raised two sons, Daniel (Dan) and Robert (Bob), while Linda skillfully and lovingly balanced store ownership and motherhood with devotion. Boy Scout Troop 76 and the Beyer High School Marching Band benefitted from Linda's generosity of time and talent, as she would rarely decline a request for help when her sons were involved.Linda was passionate about many things in life. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, golfing, watching baseball, reading, and gardening. She also spent her time giving back to the community by volunteering with various charities and organizations such as Riverbank Rotary, The Hope Chest, and The American Cancer Society to name a few. She loved exploring the mountains and beaches of California, and hosting get-togethers at her and Dan's home. Most importantly, Linda had an unceasing passion of giving love and spending time with her family and friends.Linda is survived by her husband Dan, sons Dan and Bob (Jackie), and four grandchildren, Thomas James, Cora Lea, Catherine Rose, and Daniel Patrick. She was preceded in death by her mother Catherine and her father James.A private burial service will take place at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery in Modesto, CA for immediate family and siblings. The family will announce a memorial service and reception in the near future.