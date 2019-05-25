Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Thompson. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel 419 Scenic Drive Modesto , CA View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Old German Baptist Brethren Church, West Modesto meeting house 6330 Covert Road Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Ann Thompson

October 28, 1946 - May 22, 2019

Modesto – Linda Ann (Garber) Thompson, a long-time resident of the Westport community, passed peacefully away May 22, 2019, at El Rio Memory Care in Modesto, at the age of 72 years and 7 months.

She was born to Merle and Leah (Heinrich) Garber on October 28, 1946. In response to the call of the Holy Spirit, Linda accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. She was baptized in the Stanislaus River on August 19, 1962. She became a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren church. On June 24, 1966, Linda was married to Gary Thompson. To this marriage was born 3 children: Melanie Ann, Loren Lee, and Ryan Scott.

Linda had a daycare in their home for many years, where she planted seeds of Jesus' love to the children as she sang "Jesus Loves Me" among other songs. Linda also worked for Gary Thompson Farms, the family business, until her health failed.

Linda enjoyed volunteering and taught Sign Language at Westport 4-H and Brethren Heritage School. For many years she assisted the Westport Fire Department providing support for firefighters while on emergency incidents and at the annual Westport Firefighters breakfast. She received an Honorary Firefighter award in February 2017, honoring her years of support and service.

Linda's enthusiasm for family history and genealogy led to the writing of her book, "The Tie That Binds the Samuel Garber Family" published in 2007.

In her book she mentions her thankfulness for her ancestors who wove God's scarlet thread of redemption throughout their descendants. She steadfastly continued to weave that thread and her desire would be for this thread to lengthen and continue to bind future generations to Jesus Christ.

Linda was the essence of helping others whenever a need arose. She lived hospitality and served many people, but her greatest strength was her deep faith in Jesus Christ. She believed there is salvation in no other name but Jesus Christ (Acts 4:12) and desired to share this hope with everyone she came into contact with. She lived each day with an eagerness to meet Jesus face to face. Her family will always remember her unconditional love and unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, her Savior.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Gary; daughter Melanie and Luis Guzman; sons Loren and Kristin Thompson, Ryan and Sylvia Thompson; three grandchildren Emi, Everly, and Addison; great-granddaughter Mia; sisters Bonnie and Larry Jamison, Janet and Aaron Rumble; brother Lynn and Lori Garber and sister Debra and Greg Austin.

Remembrances can be made to The Westport Firefighters Association, 5160 S. Carpenter Rd, Modesto, CA, 95358; Community Hospice Foundation, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA, 95356; or Brethren Heritage School, 3549 N. Dakota Avenue, Modesto, CA, 95358.

A funeral service is planned for May 30, 2019, 9am, at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, West Modesto meeting house, 6330 Covert Road, Modesto, California 95358. All are welcome. Visitation will be at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto on May 29, 2019, from 4pm-8pm.



