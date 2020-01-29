Linda Walsh
Jan 6, 1956 - Jan 23, 2020
Linda Walsh, 64, of Modesto Ca, passed away peacefully on January 23rd with her loved ones by her side. She was born in McFarland, Ca on January 6th. Linda graduated from Modesto High School and was a successful entrepreneur, owning her own magazine delivery service for 15 years. Linda married the love of her life on June 15th 1974 and enjoyed the better part of 46 blissful years with her husband John Walsh Jr.
Linda held the position of treasurer for the F100's truck club and was passionate about all the charity events the club sponsored. Besides the car shows that raised thousands of dollars a year for Shriners hospital, she enjoyed picking children's names off the Soroptimist Community Christmas tree and shopping for the less fortunate.
Linda's true passion however, was her 6 grandchildren. She always made sure each one of them had everything they needed, including advice, that only an incredible grandmother could deliver. She will always live on through them as each share one if not all of her characteristics and have special memories they share only with her.
Linda was survived by her husband John Walsh Jr., her son John Walsh III (Brianne), her daughter Jennifer Stanford (Josh), her 6 grandchildren Hannah, Emma, Tyler, Jacob, Carter, and Logan. The family would like to invite any persons, who's life she touched, to celebrate her life with them on January 31st, at 10:00 a.m. at Lakewood Funeral Home.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 29, 2020