Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Jan 6, 1956 - Jan 23, 2020

Linda Walsh, 64, of Modesto Ca, passed away peacefully on January 23rd with her loved ones by her side. She was born in McFarland, Ca on January 6th. Linda graduated from Modesto High School and was a successful entrepreneur, owning her own magazine delivery service for 15 years. Linda married the love of her life on June 15th 1974 and enjoyed the better part of 46 blissful years with her husband John Walsh Jr.

Linda held the position of treasurer for the F100's truck club and was passionate about all the charity events the club sponsored. Besides the car shows that raised thousands of dollars a year for Shriners hospital, she enjoyed picking children's names off the Soroptimist Community Christmas tree and shopping for the less fortunate.

Linda's true passion however, was her 6 grandchildren. She always made sure each one of them had everything they needed, including advice, that only an incredible grandmother could deliver. She will always live on through them as each share one if not all of her characteristics and have special memories they share only with her.

Linda was survived by her husband John Walsh Jr., her son John Walsh III (Brianne), her daughter Jennifer Stanford (Josh), her 6 grandchildren Hannah, Emma, Tyler, Jacob, Carter, and Logan. The family would like to invite any persons, who's life she touched, to celebrate her life with them on January 31st, at 10:00 a.m. at Lakewood Funeral Home.

www.cvobituaries.com



Linda WalshJan 6, 1956 - Jan 23, 2020Linda Walsh, 64, of Modesto Ca, passed away peacefully on January 23rd with her loved ones by her side. She was born in McFarland, Ca on January 6th. Linda graduated from Modesto High School and was a successful entrepreneur, owning her own magazine delivery service for 15 years. Linda married the love of her life on June 15th 1974 and enjoyed the better part of 46 blissful years with her husband John Walsh Jr.Linda held the position of treasurer for the F100's truck club and was passionate about all the charity events the club sponsored. Besides the car shows that raised thousands of dollars a year for Shriners hospital, she enjoyed picking children's names off the Soroptimist Community Christmas tree and shopping for the less fortunate.Linda's true passion however, was her 6 grandchildren. She always made sure each one of them had everything they needed, including advice, that only an incredible grandmother could deliver. She will always live on through them as each share one if not all of her characteristics and have special memories they share only with her.Linda was survived by her husband John Walsh Jr., her son John Walsh III (Brianne), her daughter Jennifer Stanford (Josh), her 6 grandchildren Hannah, Emma, Tyler, Jacob, Carter, and Logan. The family would like to invite any persons, who's life she touched, to celebrate her life with them on January 31st, at 10:00 a.m. at Lakewood Funeral Home. Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close