Linda Lee Walton
Sept. 1942 ~ July 2019
Linda is survived by her husband Stan Walton; children Sandy Hall, Sheri (Brad)Catlett, Kenny (Michelle) Walton; step children Chris (Katrina) Walton and Bridget (Steve) Hittesdorf; brother Ronald (Doris) Libby; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Opal Libby; brother Donald Libby and son in law Robin Hall.
Memorial contributions can be made in Linda's memory to Covenant Care Hospice 125 N Broadway Ste A, Turlock, CA 95380.
Memorial service will be held at Denair Friends Church 4033 N Gratton Rd in Denair on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3:00p.m. Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2019