Linda Lee Walton-Goding
Feb 9, 1949 - June 20, 2019
Linda Lee Walton-Goding passed away peacefully with her loving husband and family by her side on June 20, 2019 at the age of 70. Linda was born on February 9, 1949 to Lee and Dorothy Walton in Turlock, California.
Linda had such a unique laugh and spirited sense of humor that would brighten anyone's day. She could make anyone laugh with that wonderful belly laugh that she belted out. She enjoyed each and every loyal customer that would frequent The Valley Inn, the Bar that Linda had owned for several years in Escalon, Ca. Meanwhile owning The Valley Inn, Linda enjoyed the outdoors with her husband, John. She loved camping, fishing, spending time in her garden and watching the Hummingbirds fly by as she planted her favorite plants and flowers.
Linda leaves behind her husband of 20 years, John Goding, her son, Scott Harris of Bonanza, Oregon, stepdaughter Barbie Utterback of Valley Springs, grandson, Ryder Harris of Bonanza, Oregon, and 4 step-grandchildren. Linda also leaves behind her sisters, Diana Mello of La Grange, Yvonne Walton of La Grange, Pam Walton-Huntley of Denair and Brenda Raines of Oregon.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Walton-Goding Family. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Escalon Sportsman's Club at 25195 E. River Rd, Escalon, Ca 95320 on July 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 7, 2019