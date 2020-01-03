Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Community Bible Church (CBC) 14143 Yosemite Blvd. Waterford , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lindsey Marie Pimentel

Oct 16, 1980 - Dec 19, 2019

Lindsey passed away surrounded by her loving, devoted, and adoring family.

Lindsey was the eldest of three children. She graduated from Beyer High School in 1998 and CSU Stanislaus in 2003 with a bachelor's degree in political science.

After graduation, Lindsey worked for Stanislaus County for 15 years. She started as a legal clerk with the probation department and, in 2017, after brief periods with CSA and the Library, she was promoted to her dream job as HR manager at the Probation Department. She loved her team. Lindsey was a kind, thoughtful, loving, intelligent and dedicated woman, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and friend.

Lindsey loved to travel for vacations, entertainment events and simple visits with family. She planned itineraries, events, parties, and reunions. She took videos and photos to share with everyone. She never missed a special occasion. She loved movies, plays, concerts, and fantasy football with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Lindsey is preceded in death by her grandparents, niece and many precious others.

She is survived by her parents, Rocky and Dena Pimentel; Brother Rocky Pimentel Jr; Sister Ashley and Brother-in-law Jason Hernandez, all of Modesto.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sat, Jan 11, 2020 at 1:00pm at Community Bible Church (CBC), 14143 Yosemite Blvd., Waterford, CA 95386 for all who would like to attend. The family requests you wear a souvenir shirt/item from one of her favorite places, event or team. Please bring a memory to share. Private interment.

