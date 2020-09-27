Lisa DeAnne BladesNov. 13, 1968 - Sep. 21, 2020Lisa DeAnne Blades, a loving mother, sister, aunt, niece, and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21st in Modesto, CA. She was 51 years old.Born in Modesto to Roger and Chris Hughes, Lisa was raised in Turlock, where she graduated from Turlock High School in 1987. After successfully completing school to become a dental assistant, she worked for Turlock Dental Arts for 10 years before working for Dr. Bains, DDS for the last year.In her spare time, Lisa enjoyed bicycling, gardening, riding motorcycles, working out, and being outdoors. She adored spending time with her family every chance she had. A woman of faith, she was a member of the First Baptist Church in Newman.Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Chris Hughes and her father, Roger Hughes. She is survived by her loving sons, Ian (Valerie) Mercurio and Audie Blades; significant other, Wade Cox; ex-husband, Paul Blades; sister, Julie (Paul) Smith; brothers, Kenny Hughes and Kevin (Debbie) Hughes; granddaughters, Sariyah and Sophia; nieces, Candice, Caslynn, Belle and Sayler; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.