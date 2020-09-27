1/1
Lisa Blades
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa DeAnne Blades
Nov. 13, 1968 - Sep. 21, 2020
Lisa DeAnne Blades, a loving mother, sister, aunt, niece, and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21st in Modesto, CA. She was 51 years old.
Born in Modesto to Roger and Chris Hughes, Lisa was raised in Turlock, where she graduated from Turlock High School in 1987. After successfully completing school to become a dental assistant, she worked for Turlock Dental Arts for 10 years before working for Dr. Bains, DDS for the last year.
In her spare time, Lisa enjoyed bicycling, gardening, riding motorcycles, working out, and being outdoors. She adored spending time with her family every chance she had. A woman of faith, she was a member of the First Baptist Church in Newman.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Chris Hughes and her father, Roger Hughes. She is survived by her loving sons, Ian (Valerie) Mercurio and Audie Blades; significant other, Wade Cox; ex-husband, Paul Blades; sister, Julie (Paul) Smith; brothers, Kenny Hughes and Kevin (Debbie) Hughes; granddaughters, Sariyah and Sophia; nieces, Candice, Caslynn, Belle and Sayler; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved