Lloyd Allan KramerJan 21, 1924 - June 5, 2020Lloyd was Born in Des Moines Iowa, and after the family briefly lived in Gila Bend, AZ and Riverside CA, they moved to Yosemite Valley by the time he was in the second grade. Lloyd's father Allan was a shoe maker for the Curry Company and Lloyd worked as a porter at Camp Curry while attending high school in Mariposa. As part of his job he would yell the call "Let the fire fall" to the employees at the top of Glacier Point to start the Fire Fall. After high school he entered UC Berkeley where he was when he received his draft notice after Pearl Harbor. Lloyd joined the Navy and attended Midshipman School at Cornell University in New York. He was later recruited by Navel Intelligence from the Navy Foreign Language School in Boulder Colorado, and worked as a Russian interpreter during WW II. After the war he returned to UC Berkeley and finished his under undergraduate and graduate work. He married Martha Bergeson in July 1945. Lloyd became a Librarian at Stanford's Hoover Institute and subsequently worked at Washington State University, Humboldt State University, Pomona Public Library, Cal Poly Pomona, the College of St. Francis in Illinois and Cal State Long Beach. Upon retirement he purchased a 25 foot sailboat and cruised the Channel Islands and raced with the Seal Beach Yacht Club. Lloyd and Martha moved to Twain Harte in 1989 to be closer to his beloved childhood home, Yosemite Valley. He is survived by his Son Andrew Kramer, his Daughter Cynthia Kramer, his Granddaughter Gretchen Smith, and his Great Grandchildren George & Stella. Lloyd was predeceased by his wife of 74 years, Martha H. B. Kramer who passed on March 12th, 2020.